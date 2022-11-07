SALEM — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after colliding with the rear of an SUV on the Ayube Bypass in Salem Friday evening.
Salem police Capt. John Burke said the rider, a 50-year-old man on a Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle, was estimated to be be going approximately 80 mph when he collided with the rear of a Toyota Highlander SUV.
The occupant of the Highlander was not injured.
The crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. about halfway down the Bypass, Burke said.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a landing area at Salem Willows and flown to Boston from there with serious bodily injuries, Burke said.
A state police crash reconstruction team and Salem police detectives were at the scene until after 8 p.m. Burke said police will wait for the results of the crash reconstruction report before deciding what, if any, charges are warranted.
Traffic was detoured onto Bridge Street while emergency crews and investigators were at the scene.