MARBLEHEAD — A 70-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell 20 feet from a ladder on Pleasant Street in Marblehead Monday morning.
The victim suffered multiple traumatic injuries, Marblehead fire Chief Jason Gilliland said.
Firefighters, police and an ambulance were sent to 183 Pleasant St., at 11:54 a.m., the fire chief said.
Based on the nature and severity of the man’s injuries, he was taken by ambulance to the town’s transfer station, where a Medflight helicopter landed. From there he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
His condition was not known as of Monday afternoon.
Gilliland praised the team effort of firefighters, police and the ambulance crew in their quick response to the incident.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis