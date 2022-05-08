SALEM — A man was struck an killed by a MBTA commuter train late Sunday afternoon.
Police said man, who has not been identified, was struck by the train about 5 p.m.
The fatality happened near where the commuter rail tracks intersect Jefferson Avenue and Parallel Street, in the southeastern corner of the city.
There has been no indication, so far, whether investigators believe it was an accident or a suicide.
Salem police said the incident remains under investigation, and is being handled by the MBTA Transit Police.