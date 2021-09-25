SALEM — A Peabody man charged in a crime spree, including the armed holdup of a Salem gas station and an armed carjacking back in August, will remain held on $100,000 bail following his arraignment in Salem Superior Court on Thursday.
Ryan Hussien, 29, had been kicked out of his home in early August, and, police say, went on a spree of car break-ins in Peabody.
On the evening of Aug. 5, Hussien allegedly used a knife to hold up the Spiros Energy gas station on Boston Street in Salem.
He then allegedly ran across the street to a Shell station, where he carjacked a driver.
At his first appearance in Salem Superior Court, on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, armed carjacking, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutor James Gubitose asked that Hussien remain in custody on $100,000 bail.
Hussien’s attorney, John Lalikos, said he was not prepared to contest that request this week but asked Judge Salim Tabit for a chance to argue for a lower bail at a future hearing. The judge agreed, meaning Lalikos could ask for bail at some point while the case is pending.
If released, Hussien was ordered to stay away from both the Spiros and Shell gas stations on Boston Street as well as any witnesses. He’s due back in court Nov. 4.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis