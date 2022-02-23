SALEM -- A man who became trapped to his waist in the mud in the North River Wednesday morning was rescued thanks to some quick improvisation by Salem firefighters.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, had attempted to go fishing in the North River while the tide was out, and ended up about 100 yards from the banks along Franklin Street and Furlong Park, Salem Fire Capt. Richard Thomas said.
When firefighters arrived, one of the man's legs was in the mud to his waist, and the other leg was knee-deep. "He couldn't free himself," Thomas said. "There's no way he's getting himself out."
Because the tide was out, the fire department couldn't get its inflatable boat close enough to the man.
But the tide was coming in so firefighters were racing against the clock.
Because he was also too far out to throw a rope, firefighters had to come up with a different plan.
That plan: get several large plywood boards. Fortunately, there is a National Lumber just a few blocks away on Mason Street.
Firefighters Mike Doherty and Tyler Rybicki used the boards to "skim" across the top of the mud.
"We have all this high-tech equipment that we couldn't use," said Thomas.
The process took about an hour.
The man was evaluated by an ambulance crew but was uninjured, just tired, said Thomas.
The man lives within walking distance of the park. It was a girlfriend who called the police.
"I think it was a good team effort," Thomas said. "They did a good job putting their heads together."