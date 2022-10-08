DANVERS — A Danvers man is hoping to reunite a peculiar set of relics from the Danvers State Hospital with employees who once worked there.
Jeff Hyde was cleaning out his friend’s basement two months ago when he discovered a box of 29 flat slate roof shingles.
Each shingle had the name and position of an employee painted on it above the year 1992. Flowers or swirling lines decorated their borders, with each stone a slightly different shape or size than the rest.
“There was just a box of them there, and I said there’s no way these are going in the trash,” Hyde said.
The shingles had been on the Kirkbride Building, the hospital's gothic-style main building that closed three years before the campus completely shut down in 1992. Shingles had been falling from the roof at that point — some of which the employees decided to turn into name plates, Hyde learned Thursday from the son of one of the employees listed on the shingles.
"He said a lot of the names he remembered because a few of them were at his mom and stepfather's wedding," Hyde said, adding that the man also picked up a slate with his stepfather's name on it.
Hyde owns Danversport Treasure Chest on Water Street. He cleans out basements, homes and other buildings to find interesting objects worth saving and selling.
It’s like the History Channel’s “American Pickers,” Hyde’s favorite show.
“It’s not very often that something like this has come up because a lot of times when people want to clear out their houses, a lot of it just goes in the trash,” Hyde said. “That’s why I opened up my shop. I can prevent stuff from going into landfills and hopefully making a living.”
These aren’t the first items he’s had from the hospital. Hyde has also found a milk jug from Danvers State, paper copies of reports on the hospital from 1905 and 1908, and an invitation to a 1961 nurse’s reception there.
Danvers State operated from 1878 to 1992. Championed by social activists in the late 19th century, the hospital was initially the site of a more humane approach to mental health care than was traditionally practiced, like using occupational therapy and community support to help patients.
But over the decades, controversial and at times harmful procedures were performed on patients. The hospital carried out its first prefrontal lobotomy in 1948, and misdiagnosed and mistreated many patients during the mid 20th century.
This included Marie Balter, who went on to become the superintendent of the site in 1988 with a promise to promote better care.
Only the facade of the Kirkbride building remains of the sprawling buildings that once made up the hospital’s site, which is now home to a housing complex.
It’s a part of Danvers’ past, but Hyde hopes to bring some of it back to the people who once worked there.
“For any of them who are still alive, or if family members may be interested in knowing what somebody might have done back in the day for a job, these are interesting things,” Hyde said.
Four of the stones have already been claimed. The rest are still up for grabs.
Names on the remaining stones include Matilda Marquez, Bill Scott, Dennis Parent, Sue Dennis, Larry Grimaldi, Peter Cain, Ellen Beekman, Elaine Keller, Sue Rudman, John Lovely, Phillip Granier, Ellie Barreda, Judy Bartlett, Rosaleen Boylan, Mary Coomis, Tom Berry, Michael Casazza, Yves Corneille, Sharon Cook, Peter Donovan, Debbie Cronin, Debbie Anderson, John Tompkins, Ray Greco and Richard Peecott.
To contact Hyde about the stones, message him on Facebook or head down to his shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.