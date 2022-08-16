IPSWICH — A man was struck and killed by a train at a crossing on Linebrook Road in Ipswich, according to MBTA Transit Police and social media reports.
The man intentionally placed himself on the tracks, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an email. He was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital as a result of his injuries.
The accident was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to social media reports.
The MBTA confirmed, in updates to its Twitter account, that there was police activity in the right of way of the commuter rail tracks in Ipswich, which delayed multiple trains on the Newburyport line and/or required trains to end service in Ipswich following the incident.