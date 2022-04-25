IPSWICH — A man in his 60s was treated for burn injuries after a brush fire that he was tending got out of control Monday morning.
A statement from Ipswich fire Chief Paul Parisi reports that his department, along with police officers and town public works crews, responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. at 10 Mill Road.
Parisi said a brush burning permit had been activated earlier in the morning, but the fire grew out of control and was extending to the woods and trees surrounding the pile when first responders arrived. They found a man in his 60s who had suffered burns on his fingers and legs.
Firefighters and police treated the man at the scene until paramedics. Action EMS transported the patient to a Boston trauma center.
The Ipswich DPW assisted two fire engine companies and a deputy chief at the scene by providing a bucket truck and a forestry vehicle to cut burning, standing trees, according to Parisi.
He said the fire remains under investigation by the Ipswich Fire Department, but does not appear to be suspicious.
The Rowley Fire Department provided coverage of Ipswich fire stations while crews battled the blaze.