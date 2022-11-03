BEVERLY — A Dorchester man who went into a TD Bank branch in Beverly Monday afternoon to “fix” a credit card that no longer worked was arrested on identity fraud and other charges.
David Deleon Nivar, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also include receiving stolen property and uttering a forged instrument, during his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court. He was released on personal recognizance.
Police were called to the TD Bank branch on Dodge Street in Beverly around 4:30 p.m. and saw Nivar at a teller’s window, his head down as he appeared to be texting with someone.
An employee said Nivar had come in to ask about a credit card that was recently opened in the name of a Cambridge man, but which had stopped working.
The employees said the card, opened on Oct. 21 and then used to withdraw $4,800 on Oct. 30, had been flagged for suspected fraud.
Nivar, asked for identification, showed the teller a Pennsylvania driver’s license with his photo but the name and identifying information of the Cambridge man.
Each time the teller asked a question to confirm Nivar’s identity, he would immediately begin texting someone on his phone, police said.
A detective later confirmed that the Cambridge man had not applied for the card, and advised him to make a report to police there and check his credit report for other suspicious activity, according to the police report.
Police subsequently found two more credit cards taken out in the Cambridge man’s name, nearly $300 cash, Nivar’s Dominican identification and a cell phone.
When police dialed the phone number associated with the fraudulent account, that phone rang, officers wrote.
Nivar had posted $1,000 cash bail following his arrest, but after his arraignment Tuesday, Judge Allen Swan agreed to release him on personal recognizance (meaning he will get the bail money back) with conditions that include staying away from the bank and any witnesses in the case including the victim.
A further hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
