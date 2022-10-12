SALEM — A Peabody man was charged with drunken driving for the fifth time after his moped collided with two cars on Mason Street in Salem Friday night.
Michael Webb, 52, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge as well as driving after license suspension for a prior drunken driving conviction, a marked lanes violation and driving with an open container of alcohol — a nip bottle of vodka police believe he had consumed.
Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman set bail at $15,000 cash, and ordered that if Webb makes that bail he will have to wear an alcohol monitoring device, submit to random testing and not drive — including a moped.
Salem police went to a section of Mason Street near Mack Park and Harmony Grove Road shortly after 10 p.m. for the crash.
Webb, riding a 50 cc moped, collided with a Honda sedan and a Toyota SUV near a bend in the road. Police reported that the airbags on the Honda were deployed on impact.
Webb’s license had already been permanently revoked as a result of his priors, which include four convictions prior to 2005. He was acquitted of what was a fifth offense in 2014, a prosecutor said.
Prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge that a glassy-eyed and unsteady Webb denied drinking but declined to perform field sobriety tests at the scene.
Police found an empty nip-sized bottle of Smirnoff vodka and four full nips in his jacket.
Waldo asked for $25,000 bail, citing Webb’s four-page record, prior defaults and the 2-1/2 year minimum mandatory sentence he faces if convicted again.
Webb’s lawyer, Leslie Salter, called the prosecution’s case weak, saying the district attorney’s office has “a very high hill to climb.” She went on to say the collision was caused by one of the other drivers who admitted swerving.
Salter asked Chapman to set bail at no more than $1,000 for Webb, who, she said, has had to stop working to care for his elderly mother.
Chapman ordered that if Webb or his family posts bail, they’ll have to wait for the alcohol monitoring bracelet to be set up before he can be released.
He also suggested that Webb learn the definition of what is considered a “motor vehicle” in Massachusetts — with a 50 cc engine, his moped is considered powerful enough to qualify as one. “It’s the same as a car,” the judge said.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
