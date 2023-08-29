MANCHESTER — If you’re at all familiar with the chamber of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, you may have noticed the 80-pound wooden fish hanging above the heads of our elected representatives while they debate.
This is the “Sacred Cod,” a wood carving of a cod fish that’s been memorialized in the Statehouse for more than three centuries, honoring the noble fish for its essential role in the building of Massachusetts’ wealth and influence in colonial times.
To someone unfamiliar with the widespread importance of cod fisheries in the state, this long-standing appreciation of cod may seem peculiar. But as a primary trading resource for nearly 200 years, cod wasn’t just the state’s economic backbone — it was responsible for much of the early progress and cultural exchange that occurred during the colonial era as trade expanded overseas.
Now, however, the salt-cod fisheries that sustained communities like Salem, Gloucester, Swampscott, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are being forgotten to time as they’ve seemingly lost relevance to today’s economy.
Bob Booth, director of the Manchester Historical Museum, seeks to remedy this lack of knowledge. and wants to do that with a new outdoor museum exhibit showcasing the authentic tools and replicas of materials used in the process of salting cod.
“My ambition in doing all of this was to try and bring to life, for people who have an interest in these things, the smells and sights of this really amazing business, which many people have no idea was the economic backbone of Massachusetts from 1640 to 1840,” he said. “As the major export from the state to the rest of the world, cod really gave Massachusetts its stock in trade.
“So if you’ve ever wondered ‘where did Boston, with all of these buildings and money, come from?’ It came from this trade,” Booth said. “And it’s always bugged me that you could never actually get a look at the elements of this business, you could only read about it. But reading about something isn’t the same as looking at it, touching it, and smelling it.”
The fish yard at the Manchester Historical Museum includes various cod-salting implements such as a wash-out tub used for rinsing salt out of the fish, a hand-barrow for carrying several pounds of cod at a time, a bucket full of Spanish salt, and genuine pieces of salted cod, to name a few.
There are also lithographs detailing both the schooners in which fishermen would sail out for months at a time to bring in hundreds of pounds of cod, as well as the complex system of curing and salting that takes place on land when these fishermen finally return.
“It’s hard for people to imagine now,” Booth said, “but most of the waterfront in Marblehead, Gloucester, Salem, and certainly Manchester, were covered with what are called ‘flake yards’ or fish yards. It was literally thousands of square feet, covered with these ‘fish flakes’ used to dry the fish. and this employed literally everybody in town, who wasn’t already out at sea, generation after generation.”
The curing process requires significant manpower to perform necessary steps, like ferrying the cod from ship to land, rinsing salt off in the wash-out tub, carrying it back and forth with hand-barrows, and spreading, turning, and constantly tending to the dried fish on the table-like racks called fish flakes.
For this reason, almost every working man in Massachusetts could expect to find employment at such fish yards. The typical worker could range anywhere from young children who aren’t old enough to start learning a trade, to older men who no longer have the health or great strength necessary to work on a boat for months at a time.
“So ultimately, what these workers want at the end of three weeks is a thing that doesn’t even resemble a fish anymore — it’s more like a board,” Booth said. “It’s a piece of cod that’s been totally desiccated. It no longer retains any moisture, or as close to it as possible. So at that point the cure is done.”
At this period in history, salted cod was the only source of protein that could be transported long distances without spoiling, making it an invaluable resource for the Atlantic trade. The fish produced from this long process of curing were sold and packed onto merchant ships headed to destinations like Spain, Portugal, and France. In return, the merchants would bring back huge amounts of Spanish salt to continue their fishing, along with wine, lemons, limes, and most importantly Spanish gold that was used as a more widely accepted currency for international trade.
Lower-quality “refuse fish” were also sold to the Caribbean sugar planters in great quantities to feed their enslaved workers, from which the state would be paid back with sugar in order to brew rum, which Massachusetts had developed an intense thirst for.
These trade voyages, organized by wealthy shipping merchants such as Col. Jeremiah Lee, opened Massachusetts up not only to the wealth of the Atlantic trade, but the cultural knowledge, beliefs, and attitudes of the international world. After the American Revolution, merchants set their sights on foreign locales like Indonesia, India, and China.
“You can imagine what it’d be like for a 19-year-old sailor to step ashore in Benghazi, Sumatra, or Java,” Booth said. “Here are these ancient civilizations with like, completely improbable architecture, different smells, and people dressed in such different colorful clothing and stuff.
“So there’s this huge cultural wave coming back through the port of Salem, and landing pretty heavily on New England. Trinitarianism for instance, the popular religion of New England, changes drastically to Unitarian belief in one God, instead of three. and a lot of that is actually fueled by these encounters with other religions overseas.”
The salt cod fishery exhibit, part of the “Manchester 1772” exhibit at the Manchester Historical Museum, is scheduled to run until Sept. 9.