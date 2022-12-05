BEVERLY — A 66-year-old Manchester man who died after the gyrocopter he was piloting crashed shortly before noon Sunday at Beverly Airport has been identified.
The pilot was Geoffrey Muller, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, who was rushed to Beverly Hospital but succumbed to his injuries later in the day.
The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the airport. The occupant was removed from the aircraft and taken to Beverly Hospital, said Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department.
The National Transportation Safety Board was called to determine the cause of the crash of the aircraft, described as a “gyrocopter,” and crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police as well, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police.
A gyrocopter is a small one or two-seat aircraft that uses an unpowered rotor in free autorotation to develop lift while forward motion is provided independently by an engine-driven propeller.
According to witnesses, the man was learning to pilot the craft and had just taken off when it flipped over and crashed.
Staff writers Caroline Enos, Buck Anderson and Stephen Hagan contributed to this story.