For over a century the Tuck’s Point Rotunda has weathered countless nor’easters and continuous erosion from high tides. Now, one of Manchester-by-the-sea’s most iconic landmarks is in need of serious maintenance and rehabilitation in order to preserve the location’s safety, historic aesthetics, and continued structural integrity in the face of rising sea levels.
“The existing [piling foundations] are way past their useful life- they’re on their last legs,” explained Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. “So, we need to replace the pilings, and while we're doing that, we also need to raise it up to meet new code in terms of flood protection, because of sea level rise.”
In April of 2020, a conditional assessment of the structure’s integrity performed by the town’s engineering firm, Foth Infrastructure & Environment, calculated that the estimated remaining service life of the structure was between one and five years.
In order to adhere to Federal Emergency Management Agency/Army Corp regulations the pier will need to be raised by at least 4.5 feet. In a presentation to the Select Board last month, Foth provided four alternative designs that accomplish this elevation increase through different means with varying emphasis on cost-reduction, maintaining aesthetics, and long-term protection.
The first option presented is to maintain the structure’s existing footprint and elevate the pier and rotunda to 19 feet. Estimated to cost roughly $2.24 million, this option would require moving the rotunda at least twice, but would eventually allow for everything to remain in the same place.
Another alternative would elevate the structure the same way, but in two stages at different points in time. The first stage would raise the structure to 17 feet for an estimated $2.16 million, and then roughly 25 years later, raising everything another two feet for an additional $3.64 million.
The next alternative design sees the pier extended seaward by 38 feet in addition to the 4.5 increase in elevation, providing an expanded view from the rotunda, and only requiring the rotunda to be moved once onto the new supports. The cost is estimated at $2.51 million.
The last alternative sacrifices some aesthetics by relocating the rotunda onto land next to the walkway, providing the greatest protection from storms and sea level rise at the lowest cost of the four alternatives; $1.75 million.
Within each of these alternatives the town will also need to decide between using steel or timber replacement materials for the pile-support of the pier. The timber option would require more posts, have a higher capital/maintenance cost, and would not last as long as a steel counterpart. For these reasons, as well as poor subsurface conditions and the inability for wooden piles to socket into bedrock below the pier, steel piles (with an assumed timber appearance to maintain aesthetics) were highlighted by Foth as the more feasible option.
“We’ve had a Seacoast Economic Development grant program to [fund] the design work [thus far]. When we complete the design and the project is ready to go forward, we hope to apply for additional funding for the actual construction work,” said Federspiel.
Along with pursuing state funding, one option the town is considering to pay for the project is increasing the Community Preservation tax surcharge. This would in turn allow for the town to qualify for additional state Community Preservation Committee (CPC) funding.
The first of many planned public meetings and forums to discuss the different design options and get public input on the Rotunda Preservation Project will be held at Town Hall and on Zoom at 6:30 on July 27th.