When Paul Manship, the sculptor of the famed Prometheus Fountain, decided on a moniker for his summer residence and estate he bought in 1945, he chose “Starfield” in honor of the fireflies in the fields twinkling all around, just like the stars above in the dark night sky.
He made sure they had a habitat in which they could thrive. Manship reportedly waited until the end of each July to mow his meadow so that the fireflies would have a chance to go through their life cycles and he’d continue to have a veritable Starfield.
Although the flickering brilliance of this season’s fireflies was long gone when the “ALight on MARS” a nocturnal exhibition opened late last month, sixteen members of the Boston Sculptors Gallery remind us of the creatures’ presence — and their absence — with almost a dozen and a half light-inspired works.
Beside paying homage to fireflies and their courtship dance, some of the site-specific sculptures on the 15 acres estate with its two water-filled granite quarries also tap the history of this unique site.
For example, Jessica Strauss’s floating “Big Dipper” constellation in Canneys Quarry employs solar technology for its light source while reminding us why Starfield’s founder chose this spot because it was a “dark place” to revel in the nightly display in the sky above.
This month-long exhibition was juried and curated by Belinda Rathbone and Cynthia Roth. Organizers have created an outdoor sculpture path to explore the grounds and works created specifically for “Alight on MARS.”
The use of historic and natural features on the site by members of the Boston Sculptors Gallery will offer even frequent visitors to the property a unique experience.