DANVERS — It’s a new beginning for Andri Bena and his crew at Maple Street Cafe in Danvers.
Located at 68 Maple St., the new breakfast and lunch spot serves traditional dishes like omelets and wraps to funky (and fresh) sandwiches Bena is excited to introduce.
The dining room is a bright, modern and comfortable atmosphere for guests. It’s right around the corner from Bena’s previous business, Gio’s Pizza, which is under new ownership.
“Breakfast has always been a thing that I wanted to get into, and so much more so now because I have a family, and I’d rather have the shorter hours to spend more time with them,” Bena said.
He moved from Albania to the United States when he was 9 years old and has been in the pizza business since he was 11. He spent days off from school at his parent’s pizza business and remembered not having many dinners at home, since the family was always at work.
Now, Bena has a 16-month old son named Rome. He and his wife Desiree, who he met at Gio’s, recently found out they were expecting another boy.
He missed his son’s first steps and first words because he was busy at Gio’s, so when he found out Chuck’s Restaurant was for sale down the street, the decision to open a cafe was “a no brainer,” Bena said.
“At Gio’s, everybody knew me,” Bena said. “Everybody just knows everybody in this town, so I want them to come in, have a good time, laugh, eat and go on with their day happy and smiling.”
That’s been the case so far, staff member Susan Arsenault said.
“These guys love what they’re doing and I think that’s what makes our job even better. It’s their enthusiasm,” Arsenault said. “They’re just as excited as we are when the plates are great.”
Bena wanted his cafe to have a modern but still hometown feel through its food and décor.
“My wife picked out the color and everything in here, which is great. It ties right back to family,” Bena said. “That’s what it’s all about. Everyone’s input has been put into this, and I hope to continue that.”
Staff member Jose Ibanez has eaten at Gio’s since he was a kid. Now, he’s excited to join Bena’s business and become more in touch with his town.
“Everybody here is great,” Ibanez said. “The food’s even better honestly.”
While the cafe opened last week, an official opening on Sept. 12 will mark the start of a new journey for Bena and his staff.
“We have a lot of hope for this new beginning,” Ibanez said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.