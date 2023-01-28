PEABODY — What makes Peabody a community? For eighth grade students at the Higgins Middle School, it’s a sense of belonging.
That was made clear through a collage project created in Elaine Barry’s art class that combined city maps, local history and students’ personal stories.
The collages include images of local landmarks like the Civil War Monument in Peabody Square, along with portraits of the city’s namesake George Peabody, photos of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and other buildings, and the logo of the Peabody Tanners.
Peabody City Hall, Peabody TV, Peabody Institute Library, firefighter Tom Tremblay and the Peabody Fire Department.
“It helped us to realize where our city is and how important it is,” said student Nicholas Corbett. “I learned a couple of things through this project, like about how there used to be leather factories here. I thought that was important.”
Students drew their own neighborhoods inside of paper magnifying glasses that they glued to their projects. Some students highlighted roads on the maps that they use every day. One even drew in the usual traffic patterns of Lowell Street. Fittingly, by using red dotted lines.
Cecelia Toda made sure to include Brooksby Farm and the McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink, where she likes to spend time with her friends. Julia Schevis pasted a picture of the house her parents built next to where her grandparents live in Peabody, and Charlotte Bamford added pictures of downtown and her middle school basketball team.
“I moved here when I was 7 years old, and I’ve been doing a lot of sports here since,” Charlotte said. “I just think Peabody is a good place to grow up, and I’m very happy that I moved here.”
Students also added numbers that were important to the city, like 1868 — the year Peabody got its name — its zip code and 978 area code, or the year they were born. But the maps go beyond students’ ties to Peabody.
“My favorite part of the project was adding the Puerto Rican flag, because although I’m from Peabody and I grew up here, my whole family’s in Puerto Rico,” said Gabriel Casiano. “I wanted to make sure to include them in the project and not forget where my family’s from.”
The Irish flag brought attention to Aidan Horgan’s family roots on his map. Nicholas Corbett added an Italian flag to honor his grandmothers’ heritage, while Logan George included an Albanian flag because he is 50% Albanian, he said.
Anna Luiza Dos Santos added the Brazilian flag to her map because that’s the country she emigrated from in 2017.
“It’s really fun (living in Peabody) because it’s a new culture, new people, and there’s new places to go,” she said. “Every single day you’re learning something new.”
She also highlighted the Northshore Mall, which she lives near.
“It’s a place I love to go to and have fun with my friends or family,” she said. “When I moved here, that was one of the first places I really went to.”
The maps were a way for students to explore how their city ties in with their overall sense of self. Earlier in the school year, students in Barry’s classes drew images of countries that held a special meaning to them on paper polaroids. Mostly, of places they have lived or their family hails from.
“We have such a great community with such diversity, and so many of these kids bring so much of a background that helps our school that it’s nice for them to be able to connect it and visualize it and just talk about it,” Principal Todd Bucey said.
Connecting a current home with heritage is something Barry is well acquainted with. She immigrated to the United States from Limerick, Ireland, and has kept her culture close to her heart while living on the North Shore.
Both art projects are currently on display at the middle school and have drawn a good amount of attention from students. Barry said she’s overheard multiple groups of students discussing their own heritage while standing around the artwork in between classes.
It’s conversations like this that build an inclusive community, she said.
“We all have great stories. We all have backgrounds, we all have heritage, and we all bring it to the table and into the classroom,” Barry said. “It’s part of us, so I felt like we should acknowledge it.”
Visit https://tinyurl.com/peabodystudentmaps to view the projects online.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.