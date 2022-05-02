MARBLEHEAD — Three of every four voters at the opening of Town Meeting Monday night were recorded as supporting $24 million in Proposition 2 1/2 overrides that will now go to the ballot later this year.
That was the highlight of the first night of Town Meeting, which will continue Tuesday at 7 p.m.
From the start, Monday's session was slowed by technical hiccops, an unexpected secret ballot vote on an amendment and continued with a unanimous vote that was later contested.
The first night of Town Meeting took over an hour to get to Article 11, which proposed $24.8 million that would be paid for with an override of taxation limits over the span of the next five to 20 years.
Midway into discussion, a secret ballot vote was requested by amendment. That vote was then counted by hand as Town Meeting moved quickly to Article 29, ending the night at Article 30 - the town's departmental budgets.
That article will kick things off on night two, Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m.,in Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St. It's unclear if a third night will be needed.
The meeting started at 7:38 p.m., more than a half hour late due to technical difficulties ensuring an overflow space could hear and participate in the meeting. Those attempts later failed, prompting officials to work all voters into the auditorium and create extra seating areas on stage that were ultimately not necessary. Lines were also running outside of the auditorium past the 7 p.m. start time as voters waited in the rain to check in to the meeting.
An early question about whether remote participation was possible, given the COVID-19 pandemic, was quickly squashed by Town Moderator Gary Spiess.
"You can watch it on TV, which is great, except you can't vote," Spiess said. "If you want to vote, you have to turn off the TV, come down, find a seat, and vote."
The event also honored Spiess in its opening. He will retire after this year with 16 years running Town Meeting under his belt, according to Board of Selectmen Chairperson Jackie Belf-Becker.
Article 11 demanded the most attention from the meeting, with some disagreement over the actual condition of town roads and sidewalks, and what role trees play in sidewalk conditions. The article, among other things, would spend $12.5 million on a five-year paving program if officially accepted by voters.
William Stevenson, of 116 Front St., said he doesn't "see a problem with the sidewalks. After all, there's very little wear and tear on sidewalks from foot traffic."
"We can save, I think, a lot of money with regard to sidewalk repair if people walked the sidewalks," Stevenson concluded.
Speaking moments later, Anne Stevenson, of 118 Front St. but no relation to her neighbor and the prior speaker William Stevenson, said "my sidewalks are trash."
Then she pointed to the Town Meeting materials on Article 11, including the Finance Committee's report and a slide projected on the meeting room's stage showing how the money would be doled out.
"I'm trying my hardest to follow along with this budget," she said, "but I didn't bring in a bionic eye today. It's written in a (size) three font."
The final vote was 406 in favor and 114 opposed, a 78% margin with 60 votes more than the two-thirds needed.
While conducting the ballot vote on Article 11, several residents were seen walking the aisles each with multiple completed ballots in their hands, presumably collected from other voters prior to town employees arriving at their row with a ballot box. Several residents also left while the vote was still being taken.
Even further, a challenge to the meeting's 10th Article - a proposal raising $396,155.56 for leased equipment - could be afoot after the vote was declared unanimously in favor while some detected the presence of negative voters. Later in the meeting, a resident whose identity couldn't be obtained stood at a microphone and highlighted that the vote could be in jeopardy.
"I saw a half-dozen people who voted against that article," the resident said of Article 10 during Article 11's debate. "As it stands right now, it's invalid."
Immediately after, interim Town Administrator John McGinn and others were heard telling Spiess that he had declared the vote unanimous, prompting him to then dismiss the issue and say, "we're not doing anything on Article 10.
Visit bit.ly/3w5T0XE for more coverage of the first night of Town Meeting.