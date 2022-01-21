MARBLEHEAD — The town is nearing the possible end of its recreational marijuana licensing efforts. What it needs now is input from residents.
The final stages of review are underway for the town’s approval of its second recreational marijuana dispensary deal, with three operators competing for a host community agreement.
Another business, Seven Leaf Sisters, secured a host agreement for a business at 385 Atlantic Ave., toward the end of November. They’re now moving through the state Cannabis Control Commission’s process to get its license, according to town planner Rebecca Curran Cutting.
Cities and towns that have embraced the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts have gradually been partnering with prospective cannabis retailers over the last several years to launch the industry locally. Companies generally get local zoning approval to operate, and then they secure a host community agreement with city or town leaders and then submit their applications for a license to the state.
On the North Shore, the lion’s share of recreational cannabis has set up in Salem and Lynn. One store did open in Vinnin Square in Swampscott in August. Another in Beverly is slated to open soon, and two more in Salem are still working toward state approval after securing local approvals years ago.
With Seven Leaf Sisters working toward its state licenses, the Board of Selectmen recently hosted the three companies bidding for Marblehead’s final host agreement. Two of them target Atlantic Avenue — The Green Loft, at 28 Atlantic; and Flower & Soul, at 56 Atlantic. The third proposal, which was rejected previously for an Atlantic Avenue site, Aro Cannabis, has re-launched its effort this time targeting 222 Beacon St.
The selectmen’s meeting saw some positive feedback mostly for Green Loft, as residents piled on endorsements for project principals Eugene Preyl and Julius Sokol, two Marblehead residents and developers.
“The principals of Green Loft, already having businesses in the area and living in the town, shows they really care about the Marblehead community and have the potential to still keep that small-town feel, even with new opportunities like this on the rise,” said resident Emily Dunham. “Marblehead’s a town that preaches shopping and supporting local people all the time. That’s what makes for such a strong community.”
Added resident Justin Cook, “it’s great that these guys are Marblehead residents and local, and you can see some of the work they’ve done already in renovating and modernizing commercial buildings. All the proposals are going to present well, but here’s someone who isn’t a conglomerate, who’s invested in the town, and I think the town should invest in those individuals.”
The Board of Selectmen is running a 30-day feedback window for residents to review the proposals and offer input. The window closes Friday, Feb. 11. To offer feedback on a specific proposal, email Kyle Wiley in the selectmen’s office at wileyk@marblehead.org.
ARO CANNABIS: Aro Cannabis previously sought a license on Atlantic Avenue but was rejected. This proposal targets the Dancer’s Dream building at 222 Beacon St. It comes with the backing of industry experts, from CEO Mark Schuparra and his work launching Native Sun Wellness, one of the first dispensaries to open in the state, and attorney Phil Silverman, whose Boston-based law firm has represented more than 500 cannabis companies across the country.
FLOWER & SOUL: This proposal targets 56 Atlantic Ave., a real estate office on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Central Street. Flower & Soul is in the process of opening a dispensary in Halifax later this spring, with Marblehead’s location believed to take six to eight months to run the state process. The team includes Whitman resident Brian Wall as founder and CEO and Hull resident Brendan McKee as a consultant. McKee has connections to several operating dispensaries across the state.
THE GREEN LOFT: This proposal seeks to take over the Phillips and Lee Mechanic Shop building at 28 Atlantic Ave. and includes residences on the second floor of the building. Led by Marblehead residents and developers Eugene Preyl and Julius Sokol, the proposal leans on Preyl’s work with launching cannabis cultivation and retail operations in Maine and Massachusetts.
