Precinct 4 and 6 ballots arrive at Marblehead's Abbot Hall late into the night Tuesday, after all six precincts ran out of ballots and had to vote using photocopies to end the night. This triggered a town-wide hand count of all photocopied ballots, which delayed results after polls closed. Seen here, police — led by Marblehead police Chief Dennis King — arrive carrying ballots from precincts 4 and 6.