MARBLEHEAD — There will be one new face each on the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, and Municipal Light Commission following Tuesday's Annual Town Election.
The town saw a 28% voter turnout, according to unofficial election results posted on the town website.
Judith Jacobi topped the ticket in the selectmen's race with 3,063 votes, followed by fellow incumbents James Nye, Jackie Belf-Becker, and Moses Grader. Voters chose Pequot Road resident David Glen Depew, who has served on the Conservation Commission and the Marblehead Cliffs Improvement Association, to fill the seat left vacant after longtime Selectman Harry Christensen decided not to seek reelection.
On the School Committee, member Sarah Jane Gold topped the ticket with 2,382 voter, while newcomer Emily Barron unseated incumbent Jennifer Schaeffner.
On the Municipal Light Commission, challenger Lisa Wolf ousted incumbent Michael Anthony Tumulty, 2,442 votes to 1,562. The commission oversees the Marblehead Municipal Electric Light Department.
Races for Moderator, Assessors, Cemetery Commission, Board of Health, Housing Authority, Abbot Public Library Trustees, Planning Board, Recreation and Park Commission and Water and Sewer Commission were uncontested. The Cemetery Commission lacks a candidate for a three-year term and the Water and Sewer Commission had only one candidate, incumbent Thomas Carroll, run with two three-year terms available.
Some polling locations were been changed temporarily due to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.