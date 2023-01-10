DANVERS — Marblehead High School Principal Daniel Bauer is the new leader of Danvers Public Schools.
The School Committee voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday night to hire Bauer as the new superintendent. He will take the reins from Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers on July 1 following a successful contract negotiation.
Prior to becoming the MHS principal in 2016, Bauer worked as an assistant principal at Beverly High School for 10 years and taught social studies at Masconomet for five years. He was also the head coach of the Beverly Panthers varsity football team for a decade.
Bauer is a doctoral candidate at Northeastern University for a degree in curriculum, teaching and leadership, and has masters degrees in organizational management from Endicott College and teaching from Tufts University. He received his undergraduate degree in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.
“Everyone, somewhere somehow seems to know Dan Bauer,” committee member Gabe Lopes said Monday night. “From meeting him in the community meeting, his immediate presence, his ability to interact with every single person in the room without much effort was incredibly impressive to me.”
“He had a presence as a leader,” committee member Joshua Kepnes added. “I saw that just from the interactions with the community that he had.”
Bauer will replace Lisa Dana, who stepped away from her longtime role this spring while on medical leave and following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
“I have not heard one negative thing about [Bauer],” committee member Robyn Doherty said at Monday’s meeting. “I've heard that he's able to have difficult conversations with anyone regardless of how well he knows that person and is great at building relationships, has great collaboration and would really be able to come in and heal Danvers.
“Although we want to push education and academics in Danvers, we really can't do that unless we have relationships first,” Doherty continued.
Bauer beat out Scarborough, Maine, Superintendent Geoff Bruno and Medford Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Peter Cushing for the position.
The three candidates visited Danvers schools to meet community members and be interviewed by the School Committee between Jan. 5-9.
A superintendent search committee led by Doherty and fellow School Committee member Alice Campbell has been working with the Massachusetts Association of School Committees since the summer to find a new leader for the district. In all, Danvers received 16 applications for the job and interviewed seven candidates before narrowing that pool to three prospective superintendents.
Bauer needed at least three votes from the School Committee to be chosen.
“This has been, I think, a really good process to get three strong candidates,” School Committee Chair Eric Crane said at a Jan. 6 committee meeting. “One of the reasons we moved the process a little quickly was because we think that these candidates may be attracted to other districts too.”
Bauer will work with Wermers to transition into the role before officially helming the district come July.
Crane and Lopes will also represent the school board on a subcommittee to negotiate Bauer’s contract in the coming weeks.
“Once we have a candidate, it’s not quite a love match until we get the contract done,” Crane said.
