MARBLEHEAD — A poignant moment during Friday’s graduation ceremony on Piper Field was when Dahlia Galante accepted a diploma on her late brother’s behalf.
James Galante, 18, a star football player, died in a car crash on the Causeway in March, less than three months before he was due to graduate from Marblehead High School.
Hundreds of students and parents filled the school’s field house for a vigil and tribute to Galante following the tragic accident.
Delivering their remarks Friday night, this year’s valedictorian was Jeffrey Lederman, while the salutatorian was Grace MacLean, who was also the class president. Anne Sheridan was the vice president and presented the class gift. Ketsia Kiamanga welcomed her fellow graduates with opening remarks for the ceremony.
Superintendent John Buckey and Marblehead High principal Dan Bauer both spoke to the 246 new graduates.