Marblehead man seeks escape for Afghan colleagues

MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead man whose nonprofit has been helping people in Afghanistan for more than a decade said he is desperately trying to get a group of his Afghan colleagues out of their native country.
Robert McNulty, who started an online educational program in Afghanistan in 2010, said his efforts have been mostly unsuccessful so far and he fears for the lives of the people being left behind.
"It's been really, really sad," McNulty said on Monday. "One person in particular (in Afghanistan) sent me a message with an emoji of a weeping human being. She authentically feels that she's been abandoned. It's just terrible."
McNulty said he established relationships with many Afghans through a program called Pax Populi, which offered online tutoring and English classes to students in Afghanistan. He has traveled to Afghanistan three times since 2009.
McNulty said he has been trying to help about 40 people, including spouses and children, escape the country. Afghans who worked with the United States are in danger from the Taliban, who have retaken control of the country. U.S. officials said Monday that about 114,000 people, including Americans and Afghans, have been evacuated since Aug. 14.
McNulty said he has reached out to U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, but so far only one of his Afghan associates has been evacuated, via an educational visa.
McNulty said two of the people he is trying to help served as interpreters for the U.S. military. Another is a member of the Hazara minority, who have been persecuted by the Taliban. That person has a wife and two young children.
McNulty said he spoke with many of his Afghan friends Monday morning. They are staying at safe houses in the Kabul area, he said.
"I have a moral and personal connection to them," McNulty said. "I reached out and asked them how they're doing and said I would try to help if I can."
"These are people who have been so kind in helping me all these years," he added. "They deserve whatever effort I can give."
A spokesman for Moulton said his office has helped more than 100 groups of people escape Afghanistan but still has more than 3,000 open cases.
Spokesman Tim Biba said Moulton's office tried to assist McNulty regarding a person who had permission to come to the United States to attend college. Biba said the State Department had stopped conducting the interviews necessary for that type of visa, however, to focus on the evacuation of American citizens, people who helped the U.S. military or government, and others who face an "exceptionally high risk of retaliation from the Taliban."
"We are committed to doing all we can to help the people of Afghanistan, especially those who volunteered to support the American military and the American citizens who are currently stuck there," Biba said.
McNulty said his educational program was active in Afghanistan right up until July. The program involved students at a half-dozen universities in the United States, including Salem State University, teaching English to students in four cities in Afghanistan via Skype or Zoom.
"Students for the last 11 years have been getting online in the wee hours of the morning and teaching English to Afghan students," he said. "We were giving them skills but also creating an understanding between cultures. These students had never spoken to Americans, and all American students had were images of the Taliban. They would meet these young students and be enormously moved and touched and realize their shared humanity."
McNulty said Markey's office was able to help one person get an educational visa and get out of Afghanistan "just in time."
U.S. officials have said they will continue to help people escape Afghanistan even after Tuesday's deadline for the evacuation. But McNulty said he fears what the Taliban will do once the U.S. military leaves for good.
"These are all people who had good reason to believe the United States was going to help them get out of Afghanistan," he said of his friends and colleagues. "We better help them. The situation they're facing is very, very grave."
