SALEM — A man and a woman from Marblehead have been identified as the victims of a fatal wrong-way crash on Highland Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.
James Newhall, 91, and Margaret Newhall, 55, of Marblehead, were in a white Ford Focus driven by James Newhall.
The Ford was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highland Avenue when it collided head-on with another vehicle near 347 Highland Ave., across the roadway from the Northeast Animal Shelter.
Several other vehicles crashed as a result.
A passenger in the Newhall vehicle and two other people in other vehicles were taken to hospitals.
The crash closed down the busy roadway just before 4:30 p.m. and forced drivers onto side roads.
Salem police, fire and ambulance crews were assisted by other area departments.
The state police accident reconstruction unit, Salem police detectives and the Medical Examiner's office were involved in investigating the scene.
The roadway was fully reopened shortly after 8 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police with assistance of the Salem Police Department.