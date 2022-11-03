MARBLEHEAD — A self-styled Orthodox "monk" and his companion, a lawyer, both charged last month in a $3.6 million COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme, waived their rights to a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause during a brief hearing Thursday.
Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, known in Marblehead as "Father Andrew," and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64, a licensed attorney in Massachusetts, appeared via video with their respective lawyers, Thomas Dwyer and Michelle Menken, for the remote proceeding before U.S. District Court Judge David Hennessy in Worcester. Bushell appeared in a clerical collar and dark jacket.
The pair, who live together at 22 Endicott St. in Marblehead, a building they claim as a monastery known as "Annunciation House," are free on bond while they await trial on charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. They were arrested on criminal complaints three weeks ago.
But a court filing suggests that the pair are already in talks to make a deal with prosecutors.
In a separate order in the U.S. District Court in Boston last week, Judge Patti Saris granted an extension of the deadline for prosecutors to seek an indictment or charge the pair via an information until Dec. 12.
That order states in part that: "The parties are engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the possible resolution of this matter ... which might result in a plea and obviate the need for an indictment, and the requested continuance of the time in which an indictment or information must be filed will provide the parties an opportunity to engage in possible plea negotiations before the government is required to seek an indictment."
Bushell, who opened the Marblehead Brewing Company and the Marblehead Salt Company, were in charge of those and several other entities, including the Annunciation House, St. Paul’s Foundation, and the Shrine of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, Patron of Sailors, Brewers and Repentant Thieves, as well as a later entity, Egypt House.
Federal prosecutors allege that the pair "vastly overstated" the revenue, number of employees and salaries, and impacts of the pandemic on each of those entities in order to claim Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
They instead used the money on high-end renovations for two properties they planned to turn into a "monastic complex" on Pleasant Street, and spent some of it on home improvements to the Endicott Street property, as well as on acquiring another property in town, prosecutors allege.
Bushell also, despite claiming to have taken a vow of poverty, spent funds on a $40,000 Breguet wristwatch, a $6,800 monogrammed Goyard handbag for Stockton, and other luxury items from Hermes.