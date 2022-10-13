MARBLEHEAD — Federal prosecutors have charged a man known in Marblehead as "Father Andrew" with fraudulently obtaining $3.5 million in pandemic relief funds for several "purported" religious organizations and businesses he and his partner controlled.
Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.
The two live together.
Bushell, whom investigators describe as "a purported Orthodox Christian monk who presented himself as 'Father' and 'Rev. Fr.' Bushell or Andrew," and Stockton used the funds to purchase exclusive memberships, expensive wine, property, renovations, and even a $40,000 wristwatch, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta.
Prosecutors allege that Bushell and Stockton allegedly spent over $1 million of the CARES Act proceeds for extensive renovations to two Marblehead properties they planned to develop into a monastic complex that featured a chapel, brewery and beer garden.
They also purchased a new home and furniture and fixtures, prosecutors allege.
Bushell, who prosecutors noted had claimed to have taken a vow of poverty, also allegedly used fraudulently obtained CARES Act funds to purchase over $40,000 in Swiss watches, a nearly $7,000 Goyard designer handbag for Stockton, and $2,400 on items from Hermès and other luxury goods, they said in announcing the indictments.
The pair controlled several entities, including St. Paul's Foundation, the Shrine of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, Patron of Sailors, Brewers and Repentant Thieves, Annunciation House, Marblehead Brewing Company and Marblehead Salt Company.
Stockton, a licensed attorney, served as legal counsel and representative of the various entities.
Prosecutors allege that soon after the the CARES Act made funds available to small businesses and other employers, Bushell began submitting multiple applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, in which he "vastly overstated" their expenses and fabricated revenue and expense reports.
As a result, prosecutors allege, Bushell and Stockton obtained $3.5 million in EIDL funds for St. Paul's, St. Nicholas, Annunciation House and Marblehead Salt.
They also obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds for the various entities by inflating the number of employees and payroll expenses, claiming at least eight individuals who had never worked for any of the organizations, which resulted in $146,608 in forgivable PPP loans.
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins called the pairs actions "brazen" and said they engaged in behavior "that took advantage" of the government's efforts to rescue both businesses and nonprofits during a global pandemic.
“Pandemic relief funds are not 'free money,' they are a lifeline designed to help business owners and nonprofit leaders experiencing real economic hardship," said Rollins. "Our government should not and will not foot the bill for fancy designer handbags and lavish lifestyles. Hard-working people deserve these funds.”