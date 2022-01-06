MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead police officer has been placed on leave over a series of photographs taken over a several-month period that appear to show his assigned cruiser parked in a driveway on Jersey Street for extended periods of time while he was on duty.
Christopher Gallo has been on administrative leave since the matter was brought to the town’s attention via a complaint to the state Inspector General’s office last fall.
Police Chief Dennis King has been working to schedule a disciplinary hearing since late November, and the town is still in the process of exchanging evidence with Gallo’s attorney, he confirmed.
Gallo’s attorney, meanwhile, is slamming both the complaint and pending proceedings, saying his client is the “subject of retaliation by certain people” for his role as the “whistleblower” who disclosed an incident involving another officer who had scratched a swastika into a third officer’s personal vehicle — though he also acknowledged not knowing exactly who was responsible for making the complaint to the IG or taking the photos.
“Chris Gallo has been a dedicated officer in Marblehead for many years,” said his attorney, Gary Nolan. “We are hoping the town agrees with us that it is better to support officers that report hateful conduct and to not lend support, indirectly or otherwise, to individuals forced to resign for such conduct, and who are now looking for a pound of flesh.”
Nolan also suggested that if the photos, which were sent to this newspaper anonymously, are authentic — which he is not conceding — his client could have simply been following COVID-19 protocols under which officers were encouraged to limit their interactions with the public.
“We have no idea whether the photos you mentioned are real, doctored, accurate, or for how long a car may have been in a particular place between calls for service,” Nolan said in an email.
Without saying whether his client was inside a private home during his shifts, Nolan said, “Of course, most police departments changed their practices during the pandemic, particularly during the early part of it, to become reactive-oriented agencies — instructing officers to remain away from the police station, limiting interaction with the public, limiting motor vehicle stops and arrests, and, instead, primarily responding to calls for service to avoid exposing officers and citizens to COVID.”
He said Gallo continued to respond to and participate in calls for service and that his whereabouts were always known.
The swastika incident, which led to the resignation of Officer Timothy Tufts, occurred in 2019 but was not reported to commanding officers until 16 months later. It came to light via Gallo, who was facing discipline at the time in connection with an incident in which he was accused of failing to respond to multiple radio calls to his cruiser for what was reported to be a domestic incident at Miller Plaza, and then, after arriving there, using excessive force against a woman, according to a copy of the internal affairs investigation into those incidents.
As that disciplinary process was underway, Gallo met with another officer to glean details of the swastika incident, relayed that to his lawyer, who then told the town’s labor attorney, in the fall of 2020. Subsequently, then-Chief Robert Picariello re-wrote portions of the internal affairs report to say that with conflicting statements, unclear video and questions about Tufts’ credibility, he did not believe he had evidence to support the excessive force complaint.
