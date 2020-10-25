MARBLEHEAD — School and town officials are expected to decide Sunday whether in-person learning will continue after more than 50 Marblehead High School students allegedly attended a house party Friday night.
In a letter to parents on Saturday, Superintendent John Buckey and Marblehead High Principal Dan Bauer said they have scheduled a meeting early Sunday with community and district leaders to consider options, including whether to temporarily shift to full remote learning or postpone athletics.
"To say that we are profoundly disappointed is an understatement," Buckey and Bauer wrote. "Our shared efforts to construct safe paths toward in-person learning may have been jeopardized by the carelessness of these students and families."
According to the letter, party-goers were not wearing masks or social distancing. And while police spoke to some attendees, most of the party-goers fled.
"The potential for this single event to impact current and future in-person learning and athletics across the district is very real," Buckey and Bauer wrote.
Marblehead police were called to Rockaway Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday after a neighbor called to report a loud party. Police determined the noise to be coming from a backyard, according to the police department's publicly available log. When police arrived there, about 40 teens scattered, officers wrote in the log.
About 15 minutes later, another caller reported teens in the Temple Emanu-El parking lot, not far from Rockaway Avenue. But the group scattered again as police arrived.
In their letter, school officials referred to earlier decisions in the Lincoln-Sudbury and Dover-Sherborn school districts, both of which switched to remote learning after students attended house parties.
Buckey and Bauer said the school districts and police regularly communicate, especially over issues involving underage drinking, according to a memorandum of understanding between the two departments.
The officials asked anyone with information about the party to contact Marblehead police.
This story will be updated.