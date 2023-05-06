MARBLEHEAD — Dr. Elisha Story now has a permanent plaque next to his gravestone to mark his place in history at the Boston Tea Party.
Last Sunday, representatives from the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Revolution 250, and town officials honored Story by installing a commemorative marker at the colonial patriot’s grave in Green Street Cemetery.
According to the museum, this was the first time Story’s gravesite was marked to recognize his role in the infamous act of rebellion that led up to the American Revolution.
The museum says they have placed 122 commemorative markers at the graves of known Boston Tea Party participants to date, including two in Salem last year (William Russell and the Rev. Dr. John Prince). Their goal is to mark the graves of all 125 known participants who are buried in New England and across the U.S. by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023.
The image depicted on the commemorative marker is inspired by Nathaniel Currier’s The Destruction of the Tea at Boston Harbor lithograph created in 1846, a popular and often used artistic representation of The Boston Tea Party. The marker will be on display indefinitely.
From the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum:
Patriot Dr. Elisha Story was born on Dec. 3, 1743, in Boston, and became a doctor/surgeon practicing. His father, William Story, was the Register of the Court of Admiralty whose office in Boston was one of many shops broken into during the Stamp Act Riots in 1765 to destroy the stamps, books, and papers of King George III. Despite this, he and his father remained ardent supporters of Patriots. Elisha Story was a member of the Sons of Liberty and on Dec. 16, 1773, at 30 years old, he participated in the Boston Tea Party. After his involvement in this historic event, Story went on to serve in the Revolutionary War and was a surgeon in Col. Moses Little’s Massachusetts Regiment from May to December 1775 and was present at the Battles of Lexington, Concord and Bunker Hill. He was a surgeon in the 12th Continental Infantry from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3, 1776, and was with General Washington during the Campaign of New York and New Jersey in 1777. He married Ruth (née Ruddock) in 1767 and settled in Marblehead and had eight children. Following the death of his first wife, in 1778 Story married Mehitable (née Pedrick) in Marblehead with whom he had 12 children.
He lived the remainder of his life in Marblehead and served as one of the town’s Representatives, Chairman of the Overseers of the Poor, and Chairman of the School Committee. He died in Marblehead in 1805.