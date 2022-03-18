MARBLEHEAD — An 18-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in an early-morning crash on the Causeway in Marblehead Friday, police said.
Police arriving at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash found the young man inside a vehicle that had gone off the road on the harbor side, police Chief Dennis King said in a statement released Friday morning.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, with what police said are serious injuries.
The Causeway was closed down for several hours as investigators from Marblehead and state police worked on an investigation. It reopened to one lane of traffic later in the morning, but may be closed down temporarily for further investigation during the morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 781-631-1212 and ask for Detective Sean Brady.