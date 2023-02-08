Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon returns to Me&Thee Music on Friday, Feb. 17, in a concert which was pandemic delayed from March 2020. Since first appearing on the Me&Thee stage while in high school, Hayley moved to Nashville and has become a critically acclaimed pop artist who has toured all through the U.S. and Europe. Her latest EP, "The Good Light," was recorded in Barcelona with one of Spain’s finest guitarists, Pau Figueres.
Reardon is a singer-songwriter and storyteller in the truest sense of the word. Her songs serve as postcards from an artist brave enough to take the road less traveled. Reardon made the decision to begin living life boldly when she left Nashville to tour the world playing her music. In addition to having recently been based in Dachau, Germany for a six month artist residency program awarded by the city, she has spent the past 5 years carrying her songs and guitar all over the globe — gathering experiences, inspirations, and soulful connections along the way. Hayley masterfully channels her colorful stories through music, capturing even the most subtle nuances of the human experience with a striking clarity.
Reardon recently made a splash with her single, “Losing From Within,” grabbing the attention of Spotify Editorial Playlists like Fresh Folk, Folk Pop, Morning Coffee, and Today’s Singer/Songwriters. Her latest EP, with Catalan collaborators Figueres and Aniol Bestit Collellmir, recording engineer, at The Sound of Wood Studio.
The EP embodies Reardon’s essence with a kiss of Spanish flair on certain tracks. The artist discovered a new piece of home in Spain while recording the EP.
“It was amazing to travel across the world and work with people who were essentially strangers from an entirely different culture,” she said, “and feel so deeply and effortlessly understood by them.”
Raised in Marblehead, Reardon dove head first into music at the young age of 15. She has now been honing her craft for a full decade, sharing the stage with acts like Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell, and Anaïs Mitchell, among many others. Her raw artistry boasts a lyrical and melodic weight far beyond her years, being described as “brilliantly moving folk/pop with a lyrical depth and soul” (Performer Magazine) and “a melancholy little masterpiece” (American Songwriter Magazine). No Depression writes “Reardon is truly a treasure.”
The Me&Thee is supported in part by a grant from the Marblehead Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Tickets are $25, Students and children $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets: meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15pm, and the music begins shortly after 8pm. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 53rd season at 28 Mugford Street in Marblehead. Refreshments are served.