MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating its 51st anniversary with a 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 29, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead.
The performance, sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company, is free and open to the public. A donation can be made to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the NSCB, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization based at the school.
The program features students enrolled in the the school’s 2023 Summer Dance Intensive performing a range of repertory, including ballet, modern, Spanish Pasodoble, and more. The dancers will present works created by Ivan Korn, the North Shore Civic Ballet’s resident choreographer; Carlos Fittante, a guest teacher at MSB and director of the New York City-based BALAM Dance Theatre; Nancy Murphy, a teacher at MSB; and Marius Petipa, the late ballet master and choreographer. Paula K Shiff, director of the MSB and artistic director of the NSCB, will stage Petipa’s works, including variations from Sleeping Beauty and an excerpt from Raymonda.
The MSB 2023 Summer Dance Intensive program is sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund. The fund also supports a limited number of merit-based scholarships for aspiring dancers to attend the summer program.
Seating is limited, guests must make a reservation in advance by calling 781-631-6262 or contacting msb@havetodance.com.