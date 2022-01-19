MARBLEHEAD — It has been close to 400 years since the town of Marblehead was founded and, soon after, began electing officials to town boards.
But it’s one of the last communities on the North Shore to adopt a progressive attempt to update the name of its Board of Selectmen, a year after Town Meeting rejected a citizen-led effort to do so and some months after a big shift on the board so that for the first time in town history there is not a majority of men among the five elected selectmen.
The Board of Selectmen unanimously endorsed a bid from board member Erin Noonan to have town officials draft language changing the name to the Select Board, and separately to also work through the town’s bylaws and change gendered language like male pronouns to gender-neutral versions.
“Geographically speaking, Marblehead is an outlier among communities north of Boston in still retaining the ‘Board of Selectmen’ title. Notably Swampscott, Newbury, Andover, North Andover, Hamilton, separately Wenham, Ipswich, Topsfield, Danvers... all have made the switch,” Noonan told her colleagues at a meeting last Wednesday. “Even at the state level, there have been some changes made back in 2020, where I’m sure we’re all aware that the Massachusetts Selectmen’s Association adopted bylaws to change its name to the Massachusetts Select Board (Association).”
Both of the board’s votes Wednesday were unanimous. They direct the town’s legal department and town administrator to draft language for Town Meeting that the board would then sponsor and ask residents to support.
Just last year, town resident Megan Sweeney, founder of the new citizen advocacy network Power Up Marblehead, tried moving an article through Town Meeting with similar goals.
The article, called “Diversity” on the warrant, failed to gain a majority at Town Meeting last May. Minutes from the meeting don’t indicate the exact vote. It included eight changes overall, including the gender-neutral language change, the Board of Selectmen title change, amending “job postings and job descriptions to reflect inclusiveness,” and changes for how screening committees in the town are formed.
Sweeney, on behalf of Power Up, also presented several proposals to the board last week that are being initiated by citizen petition for Town Meeting, in hopes of securing endorsements from the board. They didn’t issue any recommendations, citing past traditions to not provide recommendations on citizen-led petitions.
The first to speak on Noonan’s proposal was Moses Grader, a member of the board’s now-male minority.
“With our first historic woman-majority board, I couldn’t think of a better time to put a more gender-neutral title for our board before the town of Marblehead,” Grader said. He also noted that Joyce Maffea, the first woman elected to the board in 1971, had opposed changing the board’s name then.
“She said something like, ‘I didn’t win my election as the first woman selectman in 350 years not to be called a selectman,’” Grader said. “This was a first-generation feminist who really was an amazing woman, but she conveyed in her response a professionalism for tradition at the time.”
“No matter how the town votes, I think we’ll always remain highly inclusive,” Grader continued. “We have in this town, but I think it’s a very opportune time to address (the name change), and frankly I’m surprised we haven’t changed some of the gendered language in the town bylaws.”
Alexa Singer, elected to her first term alongside Noonan this past year, added her own perspective “of a female operating on the Board of Selectmen.”
“I understand what Moses is saying from tradition and operating professionally in an industry that also functions as a predominantly 98% male industry,” Singer said. “There’s a little bit of a stutter when other people are interacting, whether it’s a situation where someone might be introducing Jackie (Belf-Becker, the board’s chairwoman) or not knowing how to address myself or Erin. They’ll use several different names for the lack of not knowing what to say.”
The board’s fifth member, Jim Nye, declined to comment when given the chance, prompting Belf-Becker to weigh in.
“This is the time that we need to do this. It’s time has come,” Belf-Becker said. “Thank you Erin, and let’s have a motion to pass this along.”
