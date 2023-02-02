MARBLEHEAD — “There’s no more flesh and bone to cut. We’re here.”
It has been close to a year since town leaders began building the idea of an expected Proposition 2 1/2 override this year to keep the lights on after June 30, 2023. That’s driven by the town’s prior reliance on “free cash” — extra revenue the town collects through various means but doesn’t spend — to balance the budget and close deficits each year.
The practice continued with little public spotlight until last year, when officials started sounding alarms that 2023 would mark the moment where free cash runs dry and extra taxes beyond Proposition 2 1/2 limits would be needed.
As such, the 2023 edition of Marblehead’s State of the Town presentation focused most heavily on its financial dealings — including a spotlight showing that close to 40% of the town’s “investment accounts” are at Eastern Bank.
Wednesday night marked the first “State of the Town” address for newly hired Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer. His remarks opened with an unpacking of why local government exists, what it does, and how it does it. Central to that is resource management, he explained, covering information technology, human resources, and finance — where a new finance director will soon start their tenure.
“For any organization to run and run well, you have to have resource management,” Kezer said. “It’s critical we have a well-functioning ability to do resource management at that level. Underlying all of that is executive management, which provides policy and strategy. The example here is the Select Board; the School Committee; for the library, the Library Trustees.”
Funding, Kezer said, is one of the most pressing matters facing the state of the town.
“That’s what we’re here about mostly,” Kezer said. “It’s a big resource that needs to be managed.”
Kezer presented three visions of the town’s future based on the money available and assuming three levels of spending increases between 3 and 6% over the current fiscal year. That puts a projected deficit outside of the town’s maximum taxation levels between $1.8 and $4.9 million.
To get to those numbers, Kezer said he frequently relied on the expertise of prior interim town administrator John McGinn, who also ran the city’s financial operations for more than a decade.
An override covering a 4.5% budget increase seemed middle of the road to McGinn, Kezer said. With that number posited, he further forecast what surpluses or deficits would look like going out four more years, to fiscal year 2027-28: an ever-surging deficit each year that ends at $15.9 million for fiscal 2027-28.
“The numbers get bigger,” Kezer said. “Given what the feds are doing today, some indications the economy is slowing down, inflation will come down... It’ll improve those numbers, but they’ll definitely be negative and it’ll definitely be sizable, even with a positive economy.”
Of course, Kezer can only build a budget assuming he can spend only what he has, he explained. So for now, no override is assumed.
“I can’t presume the will of the voters, what may happen. I have to have a real budget ready to go that assumes no override,” he said. “We have to build with the revenues we have. But we have to develop, at some point, conversations (about) override scenarios.”
Kezer said officials must also set “the parameters for what should be covered by an override. What are the rules to put in place for making a decision on what can and can’t be covered by an override?
“This completes the presentation,” Kezer concluded, “but I think it starts the process. My intent was to give you the numbers, real numbers as they are — good, bad, or whatever.”
Select Board member Alexa Singer was the first to speak. She noted that she recently went through the 20 most recent years of budgets. That took her back to the last general tax override in 2005.
“In 2005, the iPhone was still being developed. We were still using your Blackberry or Nokia. We’re now on the iPhone 14,” Singer said. “With that rising cost, you need $1.40 now to do what you could do with a dollar in 2005.”
Singer also told Kezer to stop leaning on McGinn to help resolve financial challenges.
“One person’s institutional knowledge isn’t going to keep us afloat,” Singer said. “The ship needs to function on its own.”
Moses Grader, the Select Board’s chairperson, said the current budget cycle is “very different than past years, because we’re now hitting the impact of not having enough free cash.”
“We’ve never papered over the problem,” Grader said. “We’ve given a warning to the town for a fair amount of time, that we’re moving in that direction and about to hit that hard well. This year is that year.”
The town has “some challenges,” Grader continued, “and we kind of know what they are. What’s great about tonight’s report, you can tell, is Thatcher is not shy about telling us where we’re tripping up and potentially falling down. This is a philosophy in transparency.”
Sarah Fox, a Beach Street resident, said she could remember two years ago, hearing then-town administrator Jason Silva explain that Marblehead is “no longer cutting back. We’re now cutting flesh and bone.”
Kexer explained that taxing to the ceiling only allows for a $1.4 million increase, which Fox said “not only doesn’t allow us to stay level-service, it doesn’t even allow us to cover contractual obligations.”
“1.3% isn’t getting it done,” Fox said. “There’s no more flesh and bone to cut. We’re here.”
