MARBLEHEAD — With just over a month before school is back in session in Marblehead, John Buckey is out as the district's superintendent.
After meeting in executive session Monday and “several days of contract negotiations”, the Marblehead School Committee announced in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon that they have come to an agreement with Buckey resulting in his resignation as Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately.
“Dr. Buckey deeply appreciates the opportunity to have served his community,” the statement said. “And the Marblehead Public School Committee thanks Dr. Buckey for his three plus years of service. The Committee wishes him the best as he pursues other opportunities in the field of education.”
This development comes after a public committee meeting last Wednesday, in which an early termination clause in Buckey’s contract was set to be discussed, but the meeting was quickly adjourned due to a perceived threat. An executive session, closed to the public, was then held on Monday.
As a part of Buckey’s contract, the committee will pay him $94,350, along with the rest of his salary for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the signed agreement. Buckey’s attorney did not immediately respond for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Buckey was first hired in 2020. His contract was due to expire in 2025, and at his last annual review in early June, he was given a "proficient" rating by the School Committee. But by last week's meeting, the committee was considering early termination.
The statement did not indicate what will happen now with the school district's leadership. School Committee Chairperson Sarah Fox said Wednesday that making plans for someone to take over Buckey’s duties as superintendent will be on the committee's next agenda.