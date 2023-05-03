MARBLEHEAD — Leaf blower use this summer will now trigger fines for property owners, the Select Board is shifting to staggered three-year terms, and single-family homeowners can now add accessory apartments... all after just a few hours of Annual Town Meeting at Marblehead Veterans Middle School Tuesday night.
The town’s annual deliberative session wrapped up Wednesday night after late-running sessions powered through most of a 54-article warrant Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday had a delayed start to allow enough residents to arrive for the meeting to meet its 300-person quorum requirement.
Monday’s meeting session charged through the first 30 articles of the warrant, ending on the town’s operating budget. It opened night two by supporting article 31, a $2.5 million general override of taxation limits under Proposition 2 1/2. The vote restored a number of feared cuts and unfilled positions and programs for the time being, pending a further affirmative vote by ballot in this year’s municipal election.
The third night handled several resident-driven matters making different impacts on quality of life in Marblehead, including the creation of a traffic advisory committee, and an “urge” for town boards and committees to push hybrid meetings so residents at home can participate at in-person meetings.
The creation of a “Standard Operating Procedures Manual,” to centralize and preserve institutional knowledge, closed out the warrant at article 54 and cleared by an overwhelming margin. The full deliberative session was over at 8:04 p.m.
ARTICLE 39: ADUs APPROVED WIDELY
A bylaw change adding support for accessory dwelling units in applicable single-family homes across Marblehead cleared the body 500 to 130. It came by the presentation of Robert Schaeffner, chairperson of the town’s Planning Board.
The concept of accessory or in-law apartments, at this point, has moved through several communities with varying levels of debate and low numbers of units produced. In neighboring Salem, discussion on ADUs was heated and partly divided residents into camps for and against that and other housing-creation policies at the time.
“Our process was very inclusionary,” Schaeffner said, of Marblehead’s effort. “It was very participatory, with a number of hearings and sessions to listen to ideas from townspeople before we were able to craft this proposal.”
Schaeffner also told the crowd that it was likely not many units would come of the proposal, as fears of communities overrun by single-turned-two-family properties haven’t been realized.
“How many can we expect?” Schaeffner said. “We’re seeing that, in the 37 communities that allow ADUs in the Boston region, there’s an average of 2.5 permitted per year.”
The meeting was also shown data from a handful of North Shore towns with similar policies, where no more than 10 units have been created in the past three years.
Marblehead’s rules allow one unit to be created per property, so long as the property is the main dwelling for an owner and has a dedicated parking space for the unit. The ADU also can’t be separated from the home and sold separately.
Jay Michaud, of Ocean Avenue, said he lives in a house that he “married into” with eight bedrooms. He added that he and his wife raised eight children in the home, and they now have seven empty bedrooms “full of memories.”
“The last thing I’d like to do is leave my home,” Michaud said, announcing his commitment to live the rest of his life in his quaint, seaside town. “We may not have to put an ADU in our property, but it’s an option — and it’s a valid option, and it’s a good option. There are a lot of people like us who are looking to, as they say, ‘downsize.’
“I don’t want to downsize,” Michaud said. “I want to die at 25 Ocean Avenue... but not right away.”
ARTICLE 44: SELECT BOARD TO THREE-YEAR TERMS
An article aiming to shake up the timing of Select Board elections also cleared the body narrowly, on a 280 to 265 vote. The proposal makes the entire Select Board three-year terms instead of the current single-year terms that are all elected simultaneously each year. The terms will also be staggered out so no more than two seats are open any given year. The first election to see the new structure will come in 2024, according to town staff.
“The Marblehead Select Board has a very unique service format, a one-year term. No other Select Board that we know of has a one-year term,” said James Zisson, a candidate for Select Board last year and lead petitioner. “We want the Select Board to focus on running the town, not running an election campaign. With a smaller field, it allows voters to more closely focus on the candidates.”
John Whipple, of Atlantic Avenue who identified himself as a prior member of the then-named Board of Selectmen, responded to that statement by saying “what other cities and towns do doesn’t matter, as far as I’m concerned. We do what we want in the town of Marblehead.”
ARTICLES 47-48: LEAF BLOWER BAN SURVIVES, GROWS TEETH
Two competing citizen-led petitions sought to repeal last year’s summertime-focused leaf blower ban and, if that failed, add enforcement measures to the still-standing bylaw.
The prior article to repeal the bylaw, submitted by Todd Norman, failed by a visibly wide margin. The latter article to make it enforceable passed by a less wide but still notable margin of 246 to 165.
Under the approved rules, town police and health officials would have the “authority to administer and enforce any violation of this bylaw.” Property owners would be the ones paying the fines for violations, they’d be required to stop the activity if found in violation of the bylaw, and fines were set at $100 for a second violation and $200 for third and further. Only a written warning would hit those facing their first violation.
The ban, as approved in 2022’s Annual Town Meeting, is effective from Memorial Day — this year, May 29 — to Labor Day, Sept. 4.
The fines, petitioner Beatrice Stall said, “aren’t onerous and are necessary for it to have an impact.
The bylaw is a lenient and a fair compromise.”
