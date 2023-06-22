MARBLEHEAD — Town voters on Tuesday rejected a $2.47 million tax override, which now forces the town to implement serious reductions in personnel for the new fiscal year.
The override, which appeared as a ballot question at Town Election, was defeated 3,414 to 2,996, according to unofficial results from the town clerk's office. The FY24 general override, which was approved last month at Town Meeting, would have raised property taxes beyond Proposition 2½ tax limits.
Without the override, the $102 million operating budget that was approved at Town Meeting will not be enough to maintain the town’s current level of services due to a structural deficit.
“With the override not passing, we have a balanced budget,” explained Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer. “(But) it is extremely tight. We have a number of public safety and public works positions that were vacant and we're not going to be able to fill. And the schools are being impacted on staffing where they have actual layoffs as a result of the override.”
The cuts include a variety of jobs and services within town departments, police, and public works. Beyond that, 33 school positions and programs including athletic teams, language programs, and a suite of teaching and service jobs will be cut starting in July. Just last year, a separate $3.1 million tax override specifically for school funding was voted down by the town, with around 70% of voters against the proposition.
“When dealing with the structural deficit, the sooner you fix it, the less costly it is. So, the challenge is that by not addressing the 2024 fiscal year structural deficit, It means it's gonna be a bigger challenge next year,” said Kezer.
A permanent tax increase has not been passed by the town since a 2005 override. Had the override passed, the property tax for single-family homes would increase by roughly $248, with a median assessed value of $800,000.
“What I try to be clear on (is that) we presented a balanced budget with all the cuts already in it. We have a balanced budget no matter what. I never presume a successful override when I build a budget. So we hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” said Kezer.
As far as Marblehead’s elected officials, Tuesday’s election also brought several changes.
On the Select Board, former chair Jackie Belf-Becker lost her seat to challenger Bret Murray, who is returning to the board after six years. School Committee incumbent Sarah Gold and Paul Baker lost their bids to retired Glover School Principal Brian Ota and former committee member Jennifer Schaeffner, who lost a re-election bid in 2019.