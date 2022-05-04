MARBLEHEAD — A $3.05 million tax override to support the town's schools passed overwhelmingly at the second night of Marblehead's Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Town Meeting, which went late into the night, closed after 45 minutes of debate on the permanent override, which is in excess of Proposition 2½ limits, to provide extra cash for the school's operating budget. The article passed 264 to 73, or 78% of voters. The projected impact on Marblehead taxpayers with a median home value of $738,000 is a $311 increase in their tax bill.
"You guys need to live in a budget," said Kimberly Crowley, a Roosevelt Avenue resident, speaking in opposition. "A (diversity, equity and inclusion) coordinator at $125,000 plus pension and future benefits? That isn't an immediate need."
Bryan Adams, of Peach Highlands, said he felt voters should vote with "an absolute yes for one thing, and that's no-tuition full-day kindergarten."
"There's 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth, and in (2020-21), 93% of them offer no-tuition, full-day kindergarten. We're a very small minority," Adams said. "We're also the lone holdout on the North Shore. Beverly in 2020 allocated funds for full-day kindergarten, Saugus last year. We're the last one. I think we owe it to our youngest learners."
The issue, as well as a debt exclusion override from Article 11 on night one — to pay for various capital improvement projects — will now go to a ballot vote at the town election on Tuesday, June 21.
Earlier in the evening Tuesday, Erin Noonan, an elected official still in her first year in office, had to catch herself when introducing Article 42.
"The Board of..." she paused, correcting herself. "The Select Board voted unanimously to support this article."
With the correction, the auditorium broke into applause. A vote taken just seconds earlier had changed the name of Noonan's elected body from the Board of Selectmen to Select Board. It was an article she proposed and got support from the full board after a citizen's petition sought and failed to do the same thing last year.
There was some opposition to the name change, however.
"The Board of Selectmen started, had their first meeting in 1648. I was born 300 years later, in 1948," said Biff Michaud, a Lee Street resident and manager of the Salem Witch Museum, as he argued against changing the name. "That's 73 years ago, making the Board of Selectmen a tradition in Marblehead for over 373 years.
"The institution I work for and have been for 42 years, has employed 2,500 members — 2,200-plus have been women," Michaud continued. "So this isn't an issue of gender to me. It isn't."
But as Michaud finished, women in the audience interjected, some saying, "yes it is," and "you're a man." Noonan quickly followed up.
"Mr. Michaud, yes, history is important. Three hundred fifty years ago when the Board of Selectmen was set, women didn't have the right to serve on the board. Women didn't have the right to vote. And yes, we have many responsibilities on here," she said. "My responsibility is to represent all the communities, not the ones that voted for me, not the ones who are male, female, whatever they identify. That's also our responsibility."
After 20 minutes of debate, the issue cleared overwhelmingly, with opposition "looking pretty skinny," remarked Town Moderator Gary Spiess. Two warrant articles changing instances of gendered language in the town's bylaws and zoning to gender-neutral terms — also originally proposed by Noonan — then passed widely with no discussion.
The second night of Town Meeting also approved the town's operating budget, banned gas-powered leaf blowers from Memorial Day to Labor Day, approved town land to be used for an off-road bike park, and approved the random drawing of candidates' names by the town clerk for ballot order in town elections.
Visit bit.ly/3w5T0XE (night 1), bit.ly/383eRH1 (night 2, part 1) and bit.ly/38OmVvi (part 2) for live Twitter coverage from both nights of Marblehead's Annual Town Meeting.