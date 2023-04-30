MARBLEHEAD — Town Meeting voters on Monday will be faced with approving a proposed budget that makes painful cuts to jobs and services as well as a tax override to restore those cuts. Accessory dwelling units and leaf blowers are also on the agenda.
A 54-article Town Meeting begins Monday night, May 1, at the Marblehead Veterans Middle School on Pleasant Street. The meeting opens at 7 p.m. and marks the first for Marblehead under new Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer.
Leaf blowers are guaranteed to drive debate at some point, with competing resident petitions working to either repeal rules approved by last year's Town Meeting or add enforcement measures to them. Accessory dwelling units, a housing format that has divided neighboring Salem, are also on the warrant as Marblehead embraces the conversation.
ARTICLES 30-32: Budget, and overrides
But perhaps driving the most attention this year is the town's budget and the extraordinary efforts through which officials have had to resolve a long-simmering financial crisis after years of using dwindling "free cash" savings to balance the budget.
That reserve dried up this year, as expected previously. Kezer said Town Meeting voters will have three major decisions to make: Article 30 covers the "expenses of several departments," while articles 31 and 32 propose a "supplemental appropriation" to level fund town departments and schools over last year, respectively.
That's because the budget in Article 30 — which is still $2.3 million more than fiscal 2023 — assumes no tax override, doesn't touch free cash, and factors in painful cuts to services, positions, and more that would be restored with the passage of tax overrides (which would total approximately $2.47 million), according to Kezer. That includes not filling several open positions in the town's police and fire departments, as well as laying off several staff in the schools beyond not filling spots left vacant or soon expected to open by retirement.
"My efforts, since I walked in the door, was to propose a budget and strategy to get off what I call the 'free cash wagon' and make adjustments to stabilize our finances for the long term," Kezer said. "One is to lessen the amount and reliance on free cash in the budget, and then proposing an override that's making up for that difference."
An overview of the warrant shows prior free cash spending when discussing Article 29, a measure voting on using "available funds" to reduce the tax burden. With as much at 14.7% of the budget being covered by free cash in the last four cycles, 0% is shown for 2023.
"What's proposed at Town Meeting for a budget is a budget that's balanced without requiring an override to be balanced," Kezer continued. "What the override number represents is the difference between that reduced budget and what we estimate is the cost to maintain level services — in other words, to maintain the services we currently have, to cover contractual commitments, as well as the increase in costs of goods and services due to inflation."
ARTICLES 47-48: Leaf Blower Ban
Last year's narrowly successful leaf-blower ban is making a return, with one resident-driven article seeking to repeal it (Article 47) and another to give it teeth with regard to enforcement (Article 48). The leaf-blower ban passed last year 254 to 202, or with 55.7% of the vote.
As written, the ban prohibits the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year. Town departments are staying out of the debate, though they did lend a hand in writing the enforcement article just to ensure "that who was designated and the departments that were designated to do the enforcement were appropriate," Kezer explained.
"If the first one passes to repeal it, the second one is a moot issue," he said. "If that fails, then 48 would be voted on."
ARTICLE 39: ADUs
An "accessory dwelling unit" proposal is also on the warrant as Article 39. This would allow any single-family dwelling in Marblehead to create a rentable unit on the property, with conditions and restrictions.
The debate has proven difficult in Salem, where one side has described accessory apartments as essential for empty-nesters looking to generate income with unused space so they can "age in place," while also creating small units for renters who can't find housing locally. The other side of the debate has decried the proposal for adding units in a manner that would, as some councilors have suggested, transform entire single-family neighborhoods into two-family homes.
That fear hasn't been realized, however, as about a half-dozen units have been created since the proposal was adopted. Officials in Salem are now looking to ease off restrictions, which opponents have suggested would flood single-family neighborhoods with two-unit properties.
The tone seems milder in Marblehead, where Kezer said he has no direct position on the matter. That said, he indicated it's a vital conversation for residents to have.
"It gives an opportunity for folks who have the space to either have people come and rent, and to help cover the cost of larger homes or for other people to find more housing," Kezer said. "They're generally smaller units that, therefore, cost less. So it should help with the overall housing crisis that Massachusetts is in by creating more housing availability."
Town Meeting begins Monday at 7 p.m. To view the full warrant, visit bit.ly/429hD3J. For the overview presentation from April 10, visit bit.ly/3oJh2aC. For an introductory guide to Town Meeting, visit bit.ly/44b6AsG.