MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead Board of Health will conduct a promised public forum via Zoom Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on the options for completing what started out as a $25 million landfill capping and transfer station project.
The project, which began with an order from the state that the town's landfill needed to be capped and closed a decade ago, was originally planned to also include a new transfer station building as part of the overall $25 million budget. But the discovery of additional waste outside of the area originally designated to be capped meant added costs for the capping portion of the project. It also led to litigation involving the firm that designed the project, which was later settled.
By the time that was resolved, there was just $1.2 million left -- and a design plan for new facilities on the site that will cost $6.9 million if implemented as originally proposed.
In January, the Board of Health met to discuss options going forward, starting with a scaled down plan, at a cost of $1.6 million, which would leave the existing trash compactor on the site with repairs to the compactor's enclosure, along with a small building to replace a trailer at the entrance, and address some traffic issues. That would require a small additional appropriation, potentially from federal ARPA funds.
The second option would be to go back to Town Meeting in the spring to ask for authorization for a debt exclusion to let the town borrow more money for the larger $6.9 million plan.
The board also voted to draft "placeholder" warrant articles in case they decide to try for the costlier plan. But at the suggestion of members Helaine Hazlett and Joanne Miller, the board decided to first hold a public forum.
The board will then hold its regular meeting on March 8 to decide which plan to pursue, the board's chair said Wednesday.
The announcement of the forum, however, was not easy to find, appearing only within a PDF of the agenda in an open meeting law notice of the board's meeting. In order to get to the agenda online, a user has to click the hyperlinked meeting date, then open an attached PDF of the agenda to see the notice of the forum. The Zoom link to the forum is available on the electronic meeting notice.
Board Chair Todd Belf-Becker said on Wednesday that he was not aware that the forum wasn't being promoted and said he would seek to do so. The health director, Andrew Petty, is out of the office this week.
"We've been completely transparent," Belf-Becker said. The litigation constrained what the board could discuss before it was settled, and then the pandemic diverted focus from the project.
"It's a shame there's been a perception of a lack of transparency," Belf-Becker said.
The forum will be conducted via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/4347011658?pwd=aVNGaTFuL3EvRzA5UFZjUEFMUDVwUT09)