NEWBURYPORT — A 70-year-old Marblehead woman has pleaded not guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in last May’s fatal crash at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center.
Janet Bach, 70, of Girdler Road, is facing a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office.
Bach appeared in Newburyport District Court Tuesday in response to a summons. She remains free on personal recognizance, but has been ordered by Judge Allen Swan not to drive while the case is pending.
The May 22 crash at the Byfield farm stand killed Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, who was working at a cashier stand when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in reverse.
A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also injured.
Nico was a member of the family that owned Sforza Family Farm, which is just off Main Street on Chute Road in Byfield, a section of Newbury.
Newbury police said in May that the driver, whose name was withheld at the time, was being cooperative.
A clerk later found probable cause to bring the motor vehicle homicide charge and issued a complaint.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis
