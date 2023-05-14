NEWBURYPORT — Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball will perform live as part of the Belleville Roots Music Series at the Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport on Saturday, May 20.
Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage.
Her romping Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.
Ball's latest album, "Shine Bright," produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, is full of everything music fans love about the signer and her five-decade career — rollicking two-fisted piano, soulful vocals, a top-shelf band of Texas and Louisiana musicians, and Ball’s magnificent songwriting.
"Shine Bright" contains twelve songs - including eight originals - ranging from the title track’s rousing appeal for public and private acts of courage to the upbeat call to action of Pots And Pans, a song inspired by renowned Texas political writer and humorist Molly Ivins. From the humorous advice of Life Of The Party to the poignantly optimistic World Full Of Love, the intensity of Ball’s conviction never wavers while, simultaneously, the fun never stops. “It is a ridiculously hopeful, cheerful record,” she says, in light of some of the album’s more serious subject matter. The secret, according to Ball “is to set the political songs to a good dance beat.”
Recently, the Texas Songwriters Association has named Ball its 2023 “Texas Music Legend." She won the 2022 Living Blues Readers’ Poll Award for Most Outstanding Musician - Keyboards and in 2018 Ball was named the Official 2018 Texas State Musician and inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame.
IF YOU GO
MARCIA BALL
Belleville Roots Music Series
Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m.
Belleville Congregational Church
300 High St., Newburyport
978-234-4515