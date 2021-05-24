BEVERLY — Emily Rose Booth got more than her nursing degree during Endicott College’s commencement.
As Emily Booth crossed the stage, she was surprised by her brother, U.S. Marine Pfc. Ryan Booth, whom she hadn’t seen in a year.
Endicott awarded 689 undergraduate degrees, 435 master’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees during commencement on Saturday. Dana Bash, chief political correspondent for CNN, gave a virtual keynote address at celebration, held in-person at the college. Bash also received an honorary degree from Endicott.
Provost Beth M. Schwartz and President Steven DiSalvo both addressed the crowd.
The college also premiered its new Alma Mater with pre-recorded audio from the Endicott Singers. The Alma Mater was composed during the 2020-21 academic year by DiSalvo in collaboration with Rebecca Kenneally, Chair, Performing Arts, with music by George Darrah, a private instructor in the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
||||