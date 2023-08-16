SALEM — After the pandemic knocked the wind out of the sails of Salem’s Maritime Festival in 2020, organizers at Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street decided to rebrand the longstanding celebration as the Salem Merry-time Fest.
The dock-front event will return for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday, Aug. 19, noon-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The inaugural Salem Merry-time Fest will feature musicians, a magician, visiting vessels, and hands-on activities. This year’s event will introduce the first “Great Salem Cardboard Boat Regatta.”
Teams of two will test their engineering, ingenuity, and artistry by building homemade boats constructed of cardboard and duct tape. Launching from Derby Beach in a series of heats, teams will race to paddle their cardboard boats in the Salem Sound.
Join Salem Maritime National Historic Site for the first Cardboard Boat Regatta. Taking place during the Merry-time Fest, local teams will race their homemade cardboard boats in Salem Harbor. Spectators are encouraged to line Derby Wharf and cheer on the racers.
Keeping maritime alive
Celebrate Salem’s nautical, wind-powered history during the Merry-time Fest. Hop aboard a replica tall ship, take a ride in a kayak or on a paddleboard and earn about the lives of sailors during Salem’s maritime heyday.
Kalmar Nyckel
Kalmar Nyckel is a visiting tall ship that will be open to for public deck tours during the festival from noon to 5 p.m.
Built at the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s shipyard on Wilmington’s historic 7th Street Peninsula, Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, was launched into the Christina River in 1997, about 200 yards downstream from the site of the original ship’s first landing at “The Rocks” in March of 1638.
The original Kalmar Nyckel was one of America’s pioneering colonial ships. Known as the Swedish Mayflower of the Delaware Valley, she brought the settlers who founded the colony of New Sweden in 1638 and established Fort Christina, the first permanent European settlement in the Delaware Valley. The Tall Ship of Delaware is a full-scale replica of the original Swedish colonial ship, a floating classroom, and inspirational centerpiece for the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s broad array of sea- and land-based educational programs that engage students and visitors of all ages.
Fame
Schooner Fame will provide two opportunities for festival goers to sail. Tickets will given away by drawing, at no charge, on Saturday. There will be two sails, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 3 p.m.. Tickets for the 1 p.m. sail will be collected between noon and 12:30 p.m., with a drawing at 12:30 p.m. and muster of “winners” at 12:45 p.m. to walk to the marina. Tickets for the 3 p.m. sail will be available by the main information tent.
Fame is a full-scale replica of the first American privateer schooner to get to sea during the War of 1812. Fame was also arguably the first privateer to bring in a captured vessel. She seized over 20 prizes in the waters off Maine, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick before being lost in the Bay of Fundy in 1814. The replica Fame was launched in 2003 from the H. A. Burnham Boatyard in Essex.
Friendship of Salem
Friendship will be open for deck tours from noon to 5 pm. Due to the ongoing construction project onboard, tours will be in small groups of 10 people at a time throughout the day.
The original Friendship, a two-decked, three-masted, square-rigged, 342-ton vessel was built from 1796-1797. The Friendship made 15 international voyages before being captured during the War of 1812. The replica tall ship, Friendship of Salem, is docked at Derby Wharf and was designed to present the appearance an original 1797 Salem-built vessel. The keel was laid in Scarano Shipyard in Albany, New York in 1996 and uses modern technology and materials to meet today’s safety and accessibility requirements.
Jolly Boat
The Jolly boat will available for viewing from noon to 5 pm at the wharf behind Pedrick Store House.
The Friendship of Salem jolly boat was built, and is still maintained, by the ship’s volunteers. Traditionally, a jolly boat was used to bring people and small amounts of supplies between the ship and shore when anchored in port. The Friendship of Salem’s jolly boat is named “BOB.” This is not a historic name, but rather one given to it due to the large number of volunteers involved in building it who were named Bob. In the summer months, you can often see “BOB” being rowed through Salem Harbor by our volunteers.
Kayaks and Paddleboards
Free paddleboard and kayak rentals will be available to use off of Central Wharf from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. An instructor will be onsite for anyone who needs a lesson. Safety equipment will be available.