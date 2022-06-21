DANVERS — A line of friends and former colleagues stretched along Elm Street late Monday afternoon, waiting to pay their respects to a man who, many said, was the embodiment of the word.
Wayne Marquis, whose death last week at just 69 stunned the town of Danvers, was "just a special human being," said Karen Nelson, who worked with him for two decades in the town.
A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the Danvers High School auditorium. It will be livestreamed by Danvers Community Access Television on YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.
But many also wanted to pay their respects to Marquis and his family.
Marquis, who retired in 2014 after spending his entire career in the town, 36 of those years as town manager, was widely known not only in Danvers but on the North Shore.
His tenure covered a period of remarkable growth for the town where he grew up. Marquis graduated from Danvers High School in 1971 and what was then called Salem State College in 1975.
The long line of mourners included those who had known Marquis since childhood, and others who had gotten to know him in more recent years.
"It was fascinating to me that the people who often disagreed with him vehemently would come to be his biggest admirers," said Diane Norris, who served as assistant town manager until her own retirement six years ago.
Marquis, she said, was "delightful."
"We're just lucky to have known him," she said.
Nelson said Marquis, who hired her for the town's planning department, said she'll most remember Marquis steady, calm demeanor.
"I just always remember him saying, 'You come to work each day and you do your best,'" Nelson said. "That's what he did."
"I had a great mentor," said Nelson.
Tony Bettencourt and John Kavanaugh said they were saddened that Marquis's retirement was cut short.
"He was just a real nice man," said Bettencourt. "We say God takes the good ones."
"He was a kind, caring and devoted man," Kavanaugh, who works for the town, said.
"He was devoted to the town," Bettencourt added. "No one's ever going to be able to fill his shoes. He deserves our respect. That's why I'm here."
Former Salem Evening News publisher Ken Newbegin and his wife, Cathy Newbegin, knew Marquis both professionally and personally. They lived around the corner from him in Danvers before moving to Florida.
Cathy Newbegin went to high school with Marquis, and then knew him from her years as the secretary to the athletic director at Danvers High School.
"He was always a gentle, kind person," said Cathy Newbegin.
The couple had been planning a trip to the North Shore to visit one of their sons but came a few days earlier just to be able to pay their respects, she said.
But it wasn't just co-workers and those who knew him from town who came to say goodbye.
Terri and Tim Connellan of Southington, Connecticut, traveled up with their two sons, John and Kevin. The two families knew each other from the summers they spent together.
They had little idea of what he meant to the town until they began reading the many online tributes to him.
"We weren't surprised," said Terri Connellan. "That's who he was. A true gentleman."
"He was the first person who would do something for you," said Tim Connellan, who recently retired as a school superintendent in Connecticut and had been looking forward to getting together with Marquis for jam sessions on their guitars.
"He was one in a million," Tim Connellan said.
DCAM also put together a tribute to Marquis based on an interview he did with the channel in 2016