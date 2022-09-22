BEVERLY — The Marshall Tucker Band had its hits in the ‘70s. But when singer Doug Gray looks out at the audiences at the band’s shows, he doesn’t see a room full of those who grew up on the songs.
He sees a lot of people who weren’t born when “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” were all over the radio.
“We didn’t start out knowing these songs would be a hit, that these songs would be played 8 million times on the radio or somewhere,” Gray said in a phone interview from his Carolina home. “‘Heard It in a Love Song’ is catching up to ‘Can’t You See,’ and ‘Fire on the Mountain’ is in there and they keep going up.
“It’s because of the young people and all the stuff that’s out there, in movies, on Netflix,” he said. “They hear a song, look up Marshall Tucker Band, they hit click and they download that song. It’s made life simple for them and it’s not hurting our pocketbook at all.”
It’s also because the MTB classics have become staples on the TV singing contest shows.
“I’m guilty of watching ‘The Voice.’ I’m guilty of watching ‘American Idol’...,” Gray said.
“When they do ‘Can’t You See’ in front of 8, 9 million people, I always reach out to them. I wish them good luck and all of that,” he said. “Not all of them win.”
Gray was one of six young guys who got together in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1972 and borrowed the name of a blind piano tuner for a band moniker.
Unintentionally, the band came up with a distinctive brand of music that got played on rock and progressive country stations.
“We did it without knowing there was any difference between country, rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm and blues or jazz,” said Gray. “We put all of those together without knowing what the heck we were doing. We even got invited to jazz festivals.
Signed to Capricorn Records in 1973, the band released its self-titled debut album, toured with labelmates The Allman Brothers Band, and put out the first of their three signature songs, “Can’t You See.” Two years later came “Fire on the Mountain,” and in 1977, “Heard It in a Love Song.”
The Marshall Tucker Band has, for four decades, continued to tour, with the new audience helping to keep them on the road for about 100 nights in a normal year.
Gray is the only remaining original member in The Marshall Tucker Band. Tommy Caldwell died in an auto accident in 1980. Four years later, Toy Caldwell, McCorkle and Riddle retired, leaving Eubanks and Gray running the band. Eubanks retired in 1996
“Luckily, I can still sing and I have some other great players in the band. People will ask me how the new band is working out. They’ve been in the band for 25 years. The same band has been together for 25 years. The old band was together for eight years.”
IF YOU GO
Marshall Tucker Band
Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
The Cabot
286 Cabot St., Beverly