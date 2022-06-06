BOXFORD — Masconomet Regional High School graduated 284 students under a large white tent out on Roberts Field Friday night, as rainy weather had threatened earlier in the day.
Speeches for the Class of 2022 were delivered by Chase Quigley, the class president, and Lindsey Byman, the student advisory board representative, as well as school principal Mary Jo Carabatsos.
Masco does not select valedictorians or salutatorians. Samuel Brockelman served as vice president, Isabel Bruce as secretary and Nolan Dickinson as treasurer.