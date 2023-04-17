PEABODY — A man was arrested for robbing a jewelry store at the North Shore Mall in Peabody Monday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to Kay’s Jewelers inside the mall at 1 p.m. on Monday after a man wearing all black clothing and a white mask allegedly stole several necklaces and watches, according to a statement from the Police Department.
The man also carried a backpack with a note and, as a Kay’s employee told police, made a motion to his waist that he had a gun, according to the statement.
Peabody police Sgt. Stephen Zampitella saw a man matching the suspect’s description near an access road on the mall’s property. The man, later identified as Starlin Batista, 27, of Peabody, was still wearing the mask and tried to flee the area when he saw police, but was apprehended by Zampitella, officers said.
Batista was arrested and charged with armed robbery and under a default warrant, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
During the arrest, police located a black BB gun and recovered the stolen items.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.