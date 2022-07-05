BOSTON — The state started a new fiscal year without a formal budget, for the fifth year in a row, as lawmakers continued to wrangle behind closed doors over a final spending package.
The fiscal year began Friday, July 1, but lawmakers haven’t reached agreement on controversial policy issues and other sticking points in the nearly $50 billion plan.
Massachusetts is one of only two states — Pennsylvania is the other — without an approved fiscal 2023 budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Michigan’s state lawmakers passed a final budget package on Friday, sending it to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for review.
On Beacon Hill, a six-member legislative committee is still negotiating.
Lawmakers broke for the July 4 holiday weekend but started up again Tuesday.
Like most states, Massachusetts is required to have a budget, even if temporary, to keep the government running. There are no penalties for approving it late.
Tardy spending packages have become common on Beacon Hill in recent years, with the past six state budgets coming in after the July 1 deadline.
In 2020, approval of the FY2021 budget was delayed until mid-December as the state ran on a series of supplemental budgets amid the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exactly what’s holding up the budget this year isn’t clear, as the lawmakers deliberating on the spending package have closed their proceedings to the press and public.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the nearly $50 billion budget months ago, but a final spending package remains tied up in negotiations. Both budget plans call for tapping the state’s record surplus revenues to make investments in schools, child care, workforce development and housing.
One possible sticking point could be policy changes, such as a plan to spend $20 million to reimburse county sheriffs for the cost of providing free phone calls at state prisons and correctional facilities. The House included that provision in its version of the budget, but the Senate didn’t.
Lawmakers also have a packed agenda as the two-year session winds down, with less than a month before the House and Senate wrap up formal sessions.
Several large bills remain tied up in closed-door conference committee negotiations, including proposals dealing with energy and climate policies, sports wagering and access to mental health services.
Lawmakers are also considering major infrastructure and economic development bills as well as a tax relief proposal filed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
The conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said the late budget is an example of Beacon Hill’s “dysfunctional” leadership that it claims is resisting calls to cut state taxes amid a windfall of surplus revenues.
The group took aim specifically at House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, for the logjam of legislation.
“There’s less than a month left before the legislative session ends and they are so dysfunctional and greedy that they can’t or won’t figure out how to give taxpayers some of their money back,” said MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney. “They can’t even pass their annual budget on time.”
To be sure, lawmakers are considering Baker’s tax relief package as part of a separate proposal that cleared the Revenue Committee last week.
Once lawmakers agree on a final budget, the House and Senate will hold up or down votes, with no amendments allowed. The package then goes to Baker, who has 10 days to review it.
Democrats have large enough majorities in both chambers to override any of Baker’s vetoes on policy or spending items, as they have in previous budget cycles.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.