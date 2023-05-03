BOSTON — Members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation are blasting House Republicans for approving a measure last week that raises the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for deep spending cuts.
The proposal, which narrowly passed on a 217-215 mostly party line vote, calls for increasing the debt limit by $1.5 trillion. It would reduce funding for federal agencies to 2022 fiscal year levels and limit growth in government spending to 1% per year, while eliminating several key Biden administration initiatives.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said the measure imposes "fiscal discipline" on Washington that he says has been lacking in recent years.
"It will save taxpayers trillions of dollars by reclaiming unused COVID funds, stopping Biden’s student loan giveaway to the wealthy, and defunding his army of IRS agents," House GOP leaders said in a joint statement. "At the same time, it will promote a strengthened workforce to help lift more people out of poverty."
But House Democrats voted against the plan, saying it would have a devastating impact on government programs, from health care and food assistance to education and infrastructure. They argued that the debt ceiling should be raised separate from any deal on government spending and policy.
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, a Revere Democrat, accused Republicans of "attempting to force these devastating cuts on the American people by taking our economy hostage."
"Instead of having a responsible conversation about the debt ceiling and future spending, the MAGA Majority is using the threat of default to extort the very people we are here to serve," Clark said in a statement.
Rep. Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, ripped the House GOP's debt ceiling plan saying it is "as cruel as it is unnecessary" and said it would mean drastic cuts in federal funding for child care, food and rental assistance and opioid treatment.
"The GOP has made it clear they will do everything in their power to hold our economy hostage unless the White House agrees to steep cuts in funding for the programs Massachusetts families rely on most," she said. "It’s a grave mistake for Republicans to gamble veterans’ health care, students’ tuition, seniors’ retirement, and the housing and child care families need to succeed."
Rep. Seth Moulton, described the GOP plan as "a ransom note packaged as a bill" said it would eliminate at least 8,400 jobs and put the healthcare benefits of 260,000 people at serious risk in his sprawling congressional district.
"It would slash funding across nearly every government agency you can think of and cripple American credibility," the Salem Democrat said. "We absolutely need to be responsible about our spending, but we also have to pay our bills. Taking the global economy hostage is not the solution."
The bill, dubbed the "Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023," caps federal spending with a proposal to lower discretionary spending to Fiscal Year 2022 levels and then impose a 1% increase limit on government spending in coming fiscal years.
The plan also would also claw back unspent money from COVID-19 relief bills passed in recent years, requiring the return of billions of dollars to the federal government.
If enacted, the debt ceiling plan could reduce the nation's deficit by $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.
But Democrats argue that would come at a cost to crucial federal programs that provide funding for child care, rental relief, and other safety-net protections.
Trahan's office released a list of potential cuts in Massachusetts, including the elimination of 4,800 preschool and childcare slots and loss of food assistance for nearly 200,000 people, as well as fewer rail safety inspectors, a drop in financial aid for college students and less money for opioid treatment.
To be sure, the plan faces an uncertain path in the U.S. Senate where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, had vowed that it will be dead on arrival.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to veto the bill if it reaches his desk in the current form.
