Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.